Trevor Ariza Turns in Four Guns After Estranged Wife Receives Restraining Order Against Him

Trevor Ariza has surrendered four guns to the Los Angeles Police Department as part of a restraining order laid against him by his estranged wife.

Radar Online notes Ariza turned over 2 Glocks and 2 AR-15s, which will be held on until the matter of the restraining order is resolved.

Ariza’s estranged wife, Bree, stated the ball player has been abusive during their marriage and is looking to secure safety while filing for divorce. She states Ariza “engaged in acts of extreme physical abuse towards” her.

“He was verbally and emotionally abusive to me. Some of the abuse occurred in the presence of our children,” Bree wrote. “I have been financially dependent on Trevor throughout our marriage.”

During their divorce proceedings, Bree stated Ariza would show up unannounced and let himself in. Bree also stated in August 2021, Ariza choked her until he almost passed out and punched her multiple times.

Bree requested a temporary restraining order, and the judge approved her request, preventing Ariza from approaching within 100 yards. The court scheduled a hearing for March 8 to decide whether to grant a permanent restraining order.