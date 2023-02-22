Black Thought is showing the full range of his gift in a new love letter to Hip-Hop. The release is a part of BET’s 50th anniversary of hip-hop programming. The poem calls out the icons of the culture ranging from artists to fashion icons, while also examining the eras of struggle and triumph that Black people have endured.

“This is Part 2 of our Love Letter to Hip Hop and if you’re not keeping up, I need you to,” BET wrote on Instagram. “We hit up @blackthought to pen a tribute to Hip Hop as we celebrate its 50th and of course, the pen is ridiculous.”

You can watch it all below.

