[WATCH] Bleu Davinci Says Gucci Mane Once Wanted To Be Part of BMF but Was Denied

[WATCH] Bleu Davinci Says Gucci Mane Once Wanted To Be Part of BMF but Was Denied

Bleu DaVinci is digging into the history of the Black Mafia Family, and one story concerns Gucci Mane. Appearing on Cam Capone News, Davinci reveals Gucci was turned down by Big Meech due to his reputation.

“Gucci’s a street n-gga. He just be outside all the time and sh-t,” DaVinci said. “Gucci was like a part-time jack boy, part-time dope dealer, part-time rapper. Gucci was a slash man. I knew Gucci before I knew Jeezy.”

DaVinci would state that Gucci would lurk in clubs with his hat down. “Gucci used to always be in the club, on the wall looking at n-ggas with a drink in his hand with his hat down, trying to get him a victim. Meech knew him.”

Advertisement

While the team decided not to ultimately formally align with Gucci, Davini stated Guwop “always been the homie.”

You can hear it from Bleu DaVinci below.