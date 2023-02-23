Another legendary R&B singer has passed away. Chuck Jackson, a singer in the doo-wop group, Del-Vikings, died last week at 85 in Atlanta, Georgia. Jackson is considered one of the best soul singers of all time. The crooner was most known for his hit song, “Any Day Now,” but he also had other hit records such as “I Keep Forgettin’,” “Hand It Over,” and “What’s With This Loneliness.”

“Any Day Now” landed him a record deal with Motown Records in 1960 as other prominent artists such as James Brown and Elvis Presley also covered the track. He greatly inspired legendary singer Dionne Warwick as the two collaborated and were labelmates.

“Another heartache has come my way. Chuck Jackson has made his transition. I’ll truly miss his daily calls checking on me and his wonderful voice. Rest in heavenly peace my dear friend.”

Over 20 of his singles made it on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the 1960s. He has also made over 20 albums, with his final project, I’ll Never Get Over You, being released in 1997. Jackson often referred to New York’s Apollo Theater as his second home. He was even included in the Apollo Hall of Fame documentary in 1993. In 2015, the soul singer was inducted into the R&B Hall of Fame and the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

