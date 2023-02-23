Rapper/TV mogul Curtis Jackson is back again with his critically acclaimed series and he just brought two more notables to the big screen. Rapper 2 Chainz and singer/ songwriter Ne-Yo have been casted in recurring roles for season 3 of the hit series BMF.

Deadline Reports:

2 Chainz will play “Stacks,” an Atlanta-born and bred distributor whose wisdom and stature command respect wherever he goes. Fiercely loyal and determined to provide for his family no matter the cost, Stacks lives by the street code and challenges Meech’s leadership style.

Advertisement

Ne-Yo will play “Rodney ‘Greeny’ Green,” a local Atlanta player who’s all about making the bag. Filled with swagger and an entrepreneurial spirit, there’s more than meets the eye with Greeny.

Season 2 of BMF currently airs on Starz at 8 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

Earlier this month Fif confirmed that the docu-drama’s season three was under way via Twitter.

“‘BMF’ is on fire season 3 here we go,” he spilled. “Spinoffs on the way BMF IMMORTALS 1, 2 and 3 BOOM GLGGreenLightGang I don’t miss ! #bransoncognac.”