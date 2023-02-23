PUMA and Cordae have announced the PUMA x CORDAE HI-LEVEL collection.

The eight-piece collection includes contemporary streetwear in grayscale with striking graphic prints and real cobranding, as well as time-honored shoe designs like the HI-LEVEL Suede and HI-LEVEL RS-X. The collection also include three t-shirts, a jacket, a hoodie, and sweatpants.

The collection will be offered starting on Thursday, February 23, with prices ranging from $40 to $120. The whole PUMA x CORDAE HI-LEVEL collection will only be sold at Foot Locker, but both shoe designs will be available on PUMA.com.

Advertisement