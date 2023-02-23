Damson Idris on Dating Lori Harvey: ‘Really Connect to Each Other and Not the Outside Forces’

Snowfall is back! The hit FX series starring Damson Idris returned to screens on Wednesday night. Ahead of the final season premiere, Idris spoke to Rolling Stone, and one of the topics was dating Lori Harvey.

The star actor revealed how he is in a relationship with a highly popular figure.

“I think my advice to anyone who walks down that path is to just keep it as regular and normal as possible and really, really connect to each other and not the outside forces around,” Idris said.

He added, “of course, it’s the topic of gossip, and the blogs want to talk about that over the work. I see that a lot. But they’ll get over it soon enough. And in a couple days someone else will be dating and then they’ll leave me alone.”

