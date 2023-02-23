A shooting spree began in Pine Hills late Wednesday morning inside a vehicle when Keith Melvin Moses murdered a woman he was acquainted with, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina. The victim has been identified as 28 year-old Natacha Augustin.

Mina reported that two further victims, 24 year-old journalist Dylan Lyons and a photographer, showed up at the scene to cover the slaying for Spectrum 13 News when Moses returned and opened fire. Lyons was killed and the photographer is currently in critical condition.

WESH correspondent Luana Munoz was doing a live shot outside an Orlando hospital Wednesday night when she received the news that her colleague had been shot and was one of 3 victims fatally shot in the savage attacks that left 2 others critically wounded.

Advertisement

Munoz opened her report in distress as she wiped tears from her eyes. She said, “I apologize. This is really difficult to cover. This is every reporter’s absolutely worst nightmare. We go home at night afraid that something like this will occur and that is what happened here… So again we are at Orlando Regional Medical Center where we have learned that one of our own, a fellow reporter, has died while out covering a shooting. There are members of his family here along with his fiancée who are just incredibly distraught tonight.”

After returning to the scene, Moses continued his violent spree. He allegedly slipped inside a home nearby and shot a mother and her 9-year-old daughter. The mother was critically injured. Her daughter died.

Police surrounded the neighborhood and arrested Moses– carrying the discernable murder weapon– not far from the location of the shootings. He has since been charged with murder and additional charges are pending. Investigators have not identified a motive, but suspect that Moses had no connection to the journalists, the mother and her daughter.