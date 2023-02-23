Brooklyn born with Dominican roots, songwriter/rapper/producer Frandie reveals his wide scope of musical influences through his art. emotionally transparent and sonically expressive, the self-taught musician effortlessly blends storytelling and smooth hip-hop rhythms with sounds not commonly found in the genre, while masterfully transitioning between English and Spanish lyrics. The result is a sound which is lyrically and instrumentally layered and cohesive.



In his latest single, “Dreams“, Frandie explores what his subconscious is repeatedly trying to tell him about the pursuit of his goals. Accompanied by a stunning visual that blends live action footage and animation, Frandie takes listeners on a journey to break down the roadblocks presented to him, realizing along the way that sometimes, we are our own worst enemy.