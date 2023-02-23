Kiyomi McMiller with the Jordan Brand has entered a name, image, and likeness (NIL) sponsorship deal. This is the first high school NIL deal for the Jordan Brand.

One of the top players in her recruiting class is the guard, who was born in Silver Spring, Maryland. She is renowned for her adept ball-handling and scoring prowess. In order to set the path for the upcoming generation of athletes, McMiller joins the Jordan Brand as its first high school NIL athlete.

“I’m inspired by both of my parents. I get my creativity from my dad and my grandmother, which carries over to my dribbling,” says McMiller. “I’m always in the gym with my mom and dad working on my game. It’s a dream come true being with the brand that stands for the same passion that I have for the game. I look forward to encouraging basketball players to use their creativity and platform to define their purpose.”

