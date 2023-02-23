Tha Carter VI might be coming sooner than we think. Lil Wayne took to IG to announce a new single he’s dropping from the upcoming album. The track is produced by “Uproar” collaborator Swizz Beatz and features a verse from the late DMX.

Lil Wayne, DMX & Swizz Beatz are dropping “Kant Nobody” soon 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/T0qGutopAz — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) February 22, 2023

Both Wayne and Swizz posted a promo video for the upcoming track entitled “Kant Nobody.” The video features the intro of the song with various pictures of Wayne and Swizz before cutting off after DMX’s legendary “Aye yo!” ad-lib. While the video did not say when the song would be dropping, we can only imagine that it will be soon.

Wayne first announced Tha Carter VI during OVO fest last year and even added a pre-save link to the album on his website. However, there haven’t been any updates on the album until now.

This song marks the first feature verse from DMX to be released after his death in 2021. Following his untimely passing, Swizz released DMX’s last album Exodus which X had been working on prior to his passing.