NBA® 2K23 Season 5 will be arriving to MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W* on February 24 with new content and rewards, according to a recent announcement from 2K. NBA 2K23‘s NBA 2K Producer Series will also continue in Season 5, with a brand-new tracklist that is accessible in-game and a call for international artists to submit their greatest verses.

Players will be welcomed to Miami in NBA 2K23 Season 5, the city of immaculate, white-hot beaches, tropical art deco, and Tyler Herro, the Heat’s current Sixth Man of the Year. The 23-year-old playmaker brings the fire to every game with his colorful array of abilities, and now, as the featured hero of Season 5, he is showcasing them. Additional updates include:

MyCAREER additions offer tropical rewards for players to unlock, including a Hawaiian shirt, a Ja Morant shoe and an all-new Pocket Bike to cruise through The City (New Gen) and The G.O.A.T. Boat (Current Gen) as you climb your way to Level 40.

additions offer tropical rewards for players to unlock, including a Hawaiian shirt, a Ja Morant shoe and an all-new Pocket Bike to cruise through The City (New Gen) and The G.O.A.T. Boat (Current Gen) as you climb your way to Level 40. MyTEAM in Season 5 will feature the first ever 99-rated card for reaching Level 40 in NBA 2K23, a Dark Matter Tyler Herro, and to start you on your journey to Level 40, players will receive a Free Agent Miami Heat LeBron James card. This Season’s MyTEAM rewards are jam-packed as ever so look out for rewards throughout the Season as well as a brand new Domination tier. Plus, over 400 new cards being added including ‘23 NBA: Series 2 cards with 30 new Pink Diamond Collection Complete Rewards available to earn.

in Season 5 will feature the first ever 99-rated card for reaching Level 40 in NBA 2K23, a Dark Matter Tyler Herro, and to start you on your journey to Level 40, players will receive a Free Agent Miami Heat LeBron James card. This Season’s MyTEAM rewards are jam-packed as ever so look out for rewards throughout the Season as well as a brand new Domination tier. Plus, over 400 new cards being added including ‘23 NBA: Series 2 cards with 30 new Pink Diamond Collection Complete Rewards available to earn. The W* updates feature content surrounding the reigning champ Las Vegas Aces, including a Becky Hammon Head Coach card, T-Shirt and more. Additional updates include Clothing Bundles, Player Boosts and more.

updates feature content surrounding the reigning champ Las Vegas Aces, including a Becky Hammon Head Coach card, T-Shirt and more. Additional updates include Clothing Bundles, Player Boosts and more. 2K Beats continues its inaugural NBA 2K Producer Series with an entire season of all-new beats from top producers BoogzDaBeast, JohnG, Kosine, Big Duke, Bizness Boi and WondaGurl. Players can record their own verses over these beats and share it on social media using #NBA2KProducerSeries to show off their own talent to the world.

You can learn more about the updates in the latest Courtside Report.

Advertisement