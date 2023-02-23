NBA® 2K23 Season 5 will be arriving to MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W* on February 24 with new content and rewards, according to a recent announcement from 2K. NBA 2K23‘s NBA 2K Producer Series will also continue in Season 5, with a brand-new tracklist that is accessible in-game and a call for international artists to submit their greatest verses.
Players will be welcomed to Miami in NBA 2K23 Season 5, the city of immaculate, white-hot beaches, tropical art deco, and Tyler Herro, the Heat’s current Sixth Man of the Year. The 23-year-old playmaker brings the fire to every game with his colorful array of abilities, and now, as the featured hero of Season 5, he is showcasing them. Additional updates include:
- MyCAREER additions offer tropical rewards for players to unlock, including a Hawaiian shirt, a Ja Morant shoe and an all-new Pocket Bike to cruise through The City (New Gen) and The G.O.A.T. Boat (Current Gen) as you climb your way to Level 40.
- MyTEAM in Season 5 will feature the first ever 99-rated card for reaching Level 40 in NBA 2K23, a Dark Matter Tyler Herro, and to start you on your journey to Level 40, players will receive a Free Agent Miami Heat LeBron James card. This Season’s MyTEAM rewards are jam-packed as ever so look out for rewards throughout the Season as well as a brand new Domination tier. Plus, over 400 new cards being added including ‘23 NBA: Series 2 cards with 30 new Pink Diamond Collection Complete Rewards available to earn.
- The W* updates feature content surrounding the reigning champ Las Vegas Aces, including a Becky Hammon Head Coach card, T-Shirt and more. Additional updates include Clothing Bundles, Player Boosts and more.
- 2K Beats continues its inaugural NBA 2K Producer Series with an entire season of all-new beats from top producers BoogzDaBeast, JohnG, Kosine, Big Duke, Bizness Boi and WondaGurl. Players can record their own verses over these beats and share it on social media using #NBA2KProducerSeries to show off their own talent to the world.
You can learn more about the updates in the latest Courtside Report.