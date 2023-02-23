A female inmate at a Minnesota correctional facility named Nyla Murrell-French uploaded some photos of herself from behind the wall two years ago and ultimately created a lane for herself on social media, attracting over 100K followers and raking in over $250K from fans upon her release. Now, a group of female inmates have taken her blueprint to the next level.

Six unidentified female inmates from a not yet known detention facility recently posted a group photo of themselves in their prison jumpsuits, with some in short shorts while wearing makeup. The provocative image has been viewed over 13 million times in less than 24 hours.