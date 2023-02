Canarsie Crimie Rrose RRome has grown in his decade long tenure in the game, releasing hits with NYC’s top artists in the streets such as 50 Cent, The L.O.X. and Uncle Murda, RRome has now dropped the video to his latest single entitled “Hellkat”. Directed by Counterpoint 2.0, who has credits with Lil Baby and Lil Durk, Hellkat is another peak into the lucrative underworld that RRome seems to be tapped into.