Hip-hop artist Tyga has a long history of being romantically linked to high-profile female celebrities, but his newest rumored romantic interest, pop star Avril Lavigne, has caught many people by surprise.

Rumors started swirling when the two were spotted dining at Nobu together with friends and hugging outside the restaurant on Saturday night before leaving together. (TMZ caught pictures, which can be seen here.)

While one source told People, “Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more,” other sources claim that the two are dating.

The news might come as a shock to many, including Lavigne’s (reportedly ex) fiance, singer-songwriter Mod Sun. While some sources say that the two called off their engagement earlier this month, others say that Mod Sun was unaware that the pair were over.

Both parties have their own celebrity-filled dating rosters. Tyga shares a child with ex Blac Chyna and also dated Kylie Jenner for four years. He has also been linked to Iggy Azealia, Kiely Williams, and several models and “influencers.” Lavigne actually dated Brody Jenner, who is the stepbrother of Kylie Jenner, Tyga’s ex. In 2013, Lavigne married Chad Kroeger of Nickelback before divorcing two years later and moving on to Phillip Sarofim, the son of Texan billionaire Fayez Sarofim before dating Pete Jonas in 2020 and then finally, Mod Sun.

Neither has publicly commented on the rumors with Tyga promoting his upcoming Las Vegas residency and Lavigne promoting her new music on Instagram.