[WATCH] Quavo Addresses Migos Future and More in New Single “Greatness”

Quavo has returned with a new single, titled “Greatness.” The horny heavy single sounds are triumphant as he recalls moments with Takeoff and Migos, diving into the bible for answers, and attempting to move forward.

The video brings intimate moments with Quavo, including strolling red carpets, playing basketball, rehearsing for the Grammys, and collecting new plaques.

“I couldn’t do it without the greatest group in the world,” Quavo says in the closing. “I couldn’t do it without the greatest nephew in the world.”

One moment that fans will be heartbroken to hear is a set of bars letting fans know Migos is over.

Came in, swept the game like a storm with the muthafucking flow, n-gga, Take did that

So don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n-gga it can’t come back, damn!

You can hear the new single and watch the video below.