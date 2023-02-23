This week, Boosie Badazz broke the internet when he announced his album with T.I. was canceled. The Baton Rouge rapper canceled the highly-anticipated collaboration after he found out that T.I. snitched on a dead relative to avoid jail time.

Now T.I. shares he was just kidding about being a snitch. In a new interview with Rich Trapper, T.I. says he was embellishing claims that he snitched on his dead cousin to avoid jail time and that the truth is the case was dismissed.

T.I. says he was clearly being sarcastic and that the joke went over everyone’s head because he said that he “spoke” to his dead cousin and got his permission to snitch.

Thoughts?

