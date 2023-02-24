After a bit of controversy, Chloë Bailey’s new single with Chris Brown has arrived.

The new single sample’s Usher’s 2003 hit “Throwback” featuring Jadakiss, and examines the sacrifices the two have made for the loves in their lives. The new single comes with a video, bringing the two stars together, showing amazing chemistry and speaking to each other before an ultimate divide breaks down the room they stand in. The moment seems to signal an official divide of a romance.

Chloë Bailey is ready to give you her debut solo album. Hitting social media, Chloë released a short clip announcing her new album, In Pieces. The album is marked for March 31.

In the clip, Chloe can be heard singing: “Wear my heart on my sleeve / They all say I’m naive / But it’s better than nothing.”

Earlier this week, Beats announced that starting on Feb. 23, these cutting-edge true wireless earbuds will be offered in three vibrant new colors: Coral Pink, Volt Yellow, and Tidal Blue.

Beats enlisted singer, songwriter, and actress Chlöe Bailey and American tennis star Frances Tiafoe for their new “LOCK IN. WORK OUT” campaign. Chlöe can be seen putting the Beats Fit Pro earbuds through their paces in a high-energy :30 video while she performs everything from dancing to boxing, showcasing their exceptional secure fit and adaptability. Her brand-new song “Body Do,” off her much anticipated upcoming solo album, In Pieces, makes its film debut.

“Whether I’m getting ready for a big performance or simply doing my daily workout to maintain a healthy mind and body, I love the versatility of Beats Fit Pro. It is literally an everyday essential for me. I use it to power my workouts or even in my daily routine when I want to block out the noise,” says Chlöe Bailey.