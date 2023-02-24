Sean “Diddy” Combs is back to music announcing today the debut of singer/songwriter Jozzy’s first EP “Songs For Women, Free Game For N****”, the first release from his label Love Records. Love Records represents Combs’ triumphant return to R&B as an Executive Producer, Curator and A&R creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of world-class artists, producers, and songwriters. Multi-platinum songwriter and music visionary, Jozzy, steps into the artist spotlight with her much anticipated 8 track EP on February 24th.

“Jozzy is a very special and dynamic talent that only comes around once in a generation, so I’m excited to see how her music sets a new standard for R&B,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs. “Her skills as a writer and performer, matched with her style and energy has the potential to make her one of the greats and I’m proud to play a part in shaping the next chapter of her career.”

Diddy first introduced Jozzy to the world during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, announcing her as his first artist under Love Records before sharing the stage with her as she performed. At the time, Diddy stated that Jozzy is “one of the most talented songwriters and artist” he had ever worked with and that she reminded him of”R&B Biggie” Watch HERE

Advertisement

The release of Songs For Women expands Jozzy’s musical impact and reach, and introduces the world to her own artistry in a way that will show why she is one of the great artists and tastemakers leading the future of R&B. The 8 track EP masterfully blends multiple genres — From R&B, soul and pop to hip-hop, alternative and contemporary music — culminating in a one-of-a-kind sonic experience that places Jozzy into her own unique musical lane.

EP TRACK LIST:

Songs For Women Intro

Replay

Commotion

She Asked Me

Free Game Interlude

Alone

Nasty Interlude

Don’t Say No

Spit Game Outro