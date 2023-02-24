Drake set the internet ablaze yesterday when a clip from his interview with Lil Yachty surfaced where the Her Loss artist hinted at a possible retirement. In the clip, Drake said that he’s been eyeballing the idea of a “graceful exit” from music.
“I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna like — I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day. I feel like I’m kinda introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit,” he said in the clip.
The internet reacted in an “internet-y” fashion upon hearing the news. While some voiced that they were sad at hearing Drake might hang up his jersey, others seemed happy about it.
Maybe Drizzy has had a change of heart since the last time he answered a similar question. Last year in an interview with Nicki Minaj on Queen Radio, Drake said that retirement wasn’t even a question.
“I’m not at that point where I even consider that being an option. One of the best feelings I have in my life is completing a song or project. And by the way, those things are painful as well. A lot of nerves, a lot of confidence wavering.”
He added: “But I feel like I’m reaching a new level of fun. I’ve reached a new level of comfortability where I want to try things. Like this last album, I put out something I wanted to do to challenge myself.”
Yachty’s full interview with Drake drops today, so be sure to check it out.