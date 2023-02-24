R. Kelly wasn’t the only one sentenced on Thursday. Disgraced film executive Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison for rape and sex crimes.

According to Deadline, the currently incarcerated exec was on hand at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center courtroom in Los Angeles as the ruling tacked on more years to the 23 years he was already serving for a March 2020 case of more rape and sex crimes. The sentences will run consecutively.

During the court proceedings, Weinstein spoke, maintaining his innocence.

“I maintain that I’m innocent,” he said. “I never raped or sexually assaulted Jane Doe #1. I never knew this woman, and the fact is she doesn’t know me. This is about money.”

He added, “Please don’t sentence me to life in prison. I don’t deserve it. There are so many things wrong with this case.”

Jane Doe submitted a statement to the courts: