Dr. Kamran Rashid Khan, also known as Lazarus, is ready to make world history by becoming the first music artist to debut his song from the International Space Station. Lazarus is a Detroit-based rapper who has been frequently touring with Wu-Tang Clan and also a practicing physician who treated patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He has now teamed up with Jim Green, who has served as NASA’s chief scientist for 42 years, to bring the first song in music to realistically and accurately describe space travel from the point of view of an astronaut.

Hip Hop turned 50 this year as celebrated at the 2023 Grammy Awards. In a recent live Instagram broadcast with Jim Green, Lazarus discusses the power of Hip Hop over the years. “Hip Hop as a form of music has always been there for the art of expression and to bring awareness to subject matters. And now utilizing Hip Hop we can speak on topics like space travel, what’s going on in outer space, terraforming, insights we can gain about pollution, crops, agriculture.”

Advertisement

This history-making song is called “Pale Blue Dot” and launches from the ISS on March 11th via a livestream and then is going to be released on all streaming platforms the next day on March 12th. This is an extremely proud moment for Hip Hop and shows once again that this art form has absolutely no boundaries or limitations.