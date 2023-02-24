Jim Jones And Hitmaka Build Anticipation For ‘Back In My Prime’ EP With Their Video “Seen The Money”

As seen on WSHH, Jim Jones and producer Hitmaka dropped a lavish visual for “Seen The Money” Capo raps about his luxurious lifestyle over Hitmaka’s production led by the Alicia Keys “You Don’t Know My Name” sample. Jim can be seen popping bottles on a yacht in Miami Beach and stacking his bread like a Jenga tower.

Jones reflects on his current lifestyle and how his past lifestyle helped elevated his superstar lifestyle with the cadence: “We jumping out of Ferraris and private jets without a suitcase, ‘cause we shop when we land, we got no top on the lamb, hood n***a, all white airs with no socks in the sand. I used to play with the keys, but the locks didn’t jam. We was in, mama’s kitchen playing with the pots and the pans…”

Jim Jones and Hitmanka have another video/single “I Am” featuring Stefflon Don releasing Friday and their Back In My Prime is scheduled to release in March.

