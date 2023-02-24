Drill rapper Kay Flock is facing racketeering conspiracy charges. In a release from the United States Justice Department, Flock and seven additional people have been accused of running the “Sev Side” and “Third Side” Bronx gangs. The unit is stated to have executed a run of violent crimes, including attempted murder.

Prosecutors state the gangs ran rampant across the Belmont neighborhoods engaging in shootouts and then celebrating their acts in music and on social media.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “Over a span of several years, the members of these gangs allegedly terrorized neighborhoods in the Bronx and Manhattan by killing and shooting other people. Through these charges, we will hold Sev Side and Third Side members responsible for plaguing our communities with gun violence.”

NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said: “The deadly nexus of gangs and illegal guns in New York City is a grave threat to public safety in our city. Combatting this crisis is the NYPD’s top priority, and today’s indictments are another step toward ridding our streets of violence and fear. I want to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and everyone else involved with this case who worked to make our city safer for all the people we serve.”

Kay Flock was already in state custody for the alleged murder of Hwascar Hernandez, who was killed outside a Harlem barbershop in 2021. He will now be transferred to federal custody with this indictment.