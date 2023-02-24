Lil Wayne joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss his new song “Kant Nobody” (feat. DMX). He tells Apple Music about working with Swizz Beatz, why fans are getting the song now, staying off of social media, what fans can expect from ’The Carter 6’, his thoughts on coming in at Number Seven on Billboard’s list of the Top 50 Greatest Rappers of all time, competition in rap, supporting Drake from early on, being a singular force in hip hop, how he stays healthy, and more.

When Talking about his new DMX-featured “Kant Nobody” track, Tunechi says, “That’s my brother first of all…Swizz. Thats the way we work, we got a billion bangers and just pick one to put out whenever we feel like it.” He continues, “Everyone around me knows that I don’t do social media. With that said, the world can end and if it ends on social media I would not know. I’d still be walking around. If it doesn’t happen through sports, I don’t know it happened. With that said, my bro Mac said he was a little upset about something that came out about rap or something like that?? I don’t even know about lists. “

As for the Carter 6, Wayne says, “Everybody already know… you already know… come on… it’s Carter 6. I never even imagined. That didn’t even sound right years ago. I can’t believe we’re at Carter 6. My fans know I give my all. Go listen to my last feature and know it’s gonna be a thousand times better than that.”

Advertisement