Museum of Graffiti, the world’s first Museum dedicated to the preservation and exhibition of graffiti art, is announcing today the opening of its first pop-up ever in Austin, Texas from March 10 to March 28. Taking over the space at 809 E 6th Street, the Austin pop-up will be home to an exhibition entitled “The Art of Hip Hop,” that will celebrate the 50 year anniversary of Hip Hop by presenting the works of the photographers, album cover artists, logo designers, and graffiti artists who are responsible for the visual identity of the genre.

To celebrate the opening, the Museum will open its back patio from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12 to host three incredible days of concerts, live graffiti art demonstrations, a Champion apparel customization lab, merchandise drops, and panel discussions inside the Mi Campo Artists Lounge. The Museum’s renowned gift shop will also be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Guests can expect to see the work of famed photographers Janette Beckman, Mike Miller, Henry Chalfant, Matt Doyle, Lisa Leone, Joe Conzo, and Daniel Hastings, alongside Hip Hop album covers designed by Cey Adams, Eric Haze, Slick, Kaws, and more. Visitors can also expect to see works by other graffiti legends like Ces, Doze Green, Kaves, Fab 5 Freddy, Rammellzee, Dr. Daks, Shiro, Ras Terms. Original graffiti paintings on canvas and sculptures from the past 50 years will also be available for purchase within the exhibit.

