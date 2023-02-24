25 year-old tennis star Naomi Osaka is adding another title to her vita with her recent collaboration with lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. The collection, launched February 21st, features sleepwear and intimates.

In a chain of announcements from numerous trailblazers, Osaki also recently shared she is pregnant with her first child. A recent press release said, “VS x Naomi Osaka beautifully represents the tranquility and happiness that comes when you take a moment to embrace you – I believe everyone should prioritize self-care. I am proud to have collaborated with Victoria’s Secret in designing a collection that brings this message to life through dreamlike styles. We had a fully immersive design process together where we thoughtfully chose light, soft fabrics in a calm color palette reflective of sunsets and sunrises. I can’t wait for everyone to relax and enjoy wearing each and every one of these pieces.”

The Victoria’s Secret x Naomi Osaka collection has been in the works for some time now.

Osaka, holder of two US Open and two Australian Open titles, became a founding partner of the VS Collective in Oct. 2022. As motherhood was a big inspiration for this collection, Osaka shared her thoughts on her child following in her athletic footsteps. “If they want to, out of fun. I can’t imagine them seeing me play and not wanting to do it, but I just want them to pursue what they want and enjoy their lives,” she said.

The brand expressed that the collaboration pieces are “inspired by self-love” and “encompass the wonder of dreaming.”

There are currently seven pieces available in pastel shades featuring a tie-dyed ombre effect. The star of the collection is the Forever Bra that features a fully recyclable bra pad.