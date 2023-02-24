Nicki Minaj is ready to drop off a new single, announcing “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” coming on March 3.

The new single announcement comes with a behind-the-scenes look at her trip to Trinidad, which we now know doubled as a video shoot. The single appears to sample Lumidee’s 2003 single “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh).”

Nicki hit Instagram to announce the return of Queen Radio, which will also feature the new single. “#QueenRadio 3/3 @3pm PST Bad gyal don’t die die die. Hunnit rounds on dat gratata,” Nicki wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

Before she gets back to business, Nicki Minaj hit Instagram to show that she is having the time of her life at the Trinidad Carnival. You can see images from her visit below.