The MB.02 Flare is the latest addition to LaMelo Ball’s extraordinary PUMA Hoops range. A NITRO foam-infused midsole that mimics Melo’s distinctive wings serves as the foundation for this second model. The concept expands in epic proportions onto the constructed woven mesh upper, providing a broad-reaching design statement, and a vibrant pop of color adds punch to the court-ready kick, while the instantly recognizable “1 of 1” marking reiterates that nothing else comes close.

PUMA Hoops’ distinctive NITRO foam-infused midsole provides improved responsiveness and comfort while being lightweight—ideal for high-energy, explosive playstyles. Because of its full-coverage designed nonslip rubber compound and feather (a tribute to Melo’s characteristic wings) tread pattern for better durability and traction, the shoe is also great for rapid cutbacks and spot-up jumpers. Finally, the fit features a revolutionary upper design comprised of engineered woven mesh and multizone blended materials for targeted support, comfort, and breathability in a lightweight package.

Retailing for $130, the MB.02 Flare will be available Friday, February 24 in both men’s and kid’s sizes at PUMA.com, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada, Champs Sports and Champs Sports Canada.

You can see the new sneaker below.