Pusha T delivering a single for the Cocaine Bear soundtrack, a perfect match.

Cocaine Bear is headed to the theaters this weekend and for the film’s release, Pusha T has dropped bars on Melle Mel’s 1983 “White Lines (Don’t Do It)” for a new remix.

In case you don’t know what Cocaine Bear is, it’s the story of bricks of coke being tossed out a plane in a drug drop, but it was intersected by a wild black bear in the forest who gets extremely high and goes on a rampage. And get this, the film gets its inspiration from real-life events. In real life, the bear died, sadly. But Hollywood will make anything happen.

You can hear Pusha T making the Dope Boys go crazy, and see the original trailer below.