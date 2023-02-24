Rihanna finally came out of hiatus after seven years with her Super Bowl LVII performance. Now the billionaire singer will be returning to the stage to burn down the 95th Academy Awards.

Variety reports the superstar singer will perform her Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack when the 2023 ceremony goes down live on ABC on March 12.

The song, with music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson and lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler, stands as her first Oscar nomination with a nod for Best Original Song.

Rih will make history with the performance, becoming the first Black woman to perform at the Oscars while pregnant. Catherine Zeta-Jones is the only other person to do so – being eight months pregnant when she performed “I Move On” from “Chicago” at the 2003 Oscars with Queen Latifah.

