According to a report from TMZ, the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance featuring Roc Nation songstress Rihanna was hit with 103 Federal Communications Commission(FCC) complaints for being too sexual for football viewers.

According to the report, Super Bowl watchers littered the FCC’s email with complaints about Rihanna’s performance being “pornographic”, with the lyrics and dancing being suggestive in a sexual nature.

One person in particular compared RiRi’s set to Kim Petra and Sam Smith’s sultry performance at the 2023 Grammys, saying, “I don’t care what someone worships but children shouldn’t be exposed to pornography and as an adult I don’t wish to see it … Where has decency gone? How about respect for others and self.” Another person in Utah said, “This year the halftime show was so indecent I had to turn off the TV because of the pornographic content.”

The “Umbrella” singer was also criticized for spreading “her ass cheek at the crack. She rubbed her pants where her labia were three times.”

Rihanna’s comeback performance was a historic one as she revealed to the world she’s expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. She also reportedly earned over $350K in song royalties after the show due to a massive increase in streaming. According to a report from Apple Music, the day after the Sueor Bowl, Rihanna’s worldwide listeners on the streaming service jumped by a whopping 331%.