Rumors are circulating around the internet and social media that Adidas has struck a new partnership with Kanye West, just months after he was dropped by the brand for his anti-semitic comments.

Rumors of the new partnership come after reports that Adidas could lose up to $1.3 billion dollars in unsold Yeezy sneakers. According to some reports, it will cost Adidas millions to rebrand the shoes and some reports even said that they would still have to pay Kanye a royalty if they were to rebrand the shoe and sell it.

One sneaker YouTuber, Roszko, even made a video confirming that Ye and Adidas are back in business together. He says in the video that the partnership is solely to sell off the remaining Yeezy inventory and that no new designs will be produced.

🚨 Yeezys Are Back!!! Adidas makes a deal with Kanye West to release the remaining inventory!! pic.twitter.com/owVEweFWDV — Roszko (@Roszko72) February 23, 2023

While Ye seems unbothered by being dropped from Adidas, these rumors have not been confirmed by Adidas or Kanye himself. At the time, however, Ye seems unbothered by not being in partnership with Adidas. He has adopted a mere hermit lifestyle ever since his “cancellation” and even got remarried.

As for Adidas, having Kanye back on the team would surely help, as the company continues to deal with the financial fallout from its split with West. Newly appointed Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said in a recent press release that the company is not performing how it should and needs to use 2023 to “make Adidas shine again.”

“The numbers speak for themselves. We are currently not performing the way we should. 2023 will be a year of transition to set the base to again be a growing and profitable company. We need to put the pieces back together again, but I am convinced that over time we will make Adidas shine again. But we need some time.”