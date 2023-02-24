The National Basketball Association (NBA) and iHeartMedia debuted the teaser for their first player-led podcast, Maxey On The Mic, hosted by Philadelphia 76ers guard and 23-year-old Texas native Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey On The Mic will air weekly throughout the rest of the NBA regular season and beyond, with Maxey taking listeners inside his life as an NBA player and providing remarkable stories and insights from his guests, who include teammates, family, and friends.

Maxey On The Mic is the first podcast on the iHeart/NBA Podcast Network to be hosted by an active NBA player during the regular season. The show will be syndicated by iHeartPodcasts and will be available on the iHeartRadio app as well as everywhere podcasts are available. Fans can find the whole NBA podcast schedule HERE.

“I’m thrilled to tip off my new podcast and can’t wait to tap in with my lineup of amazing guests,” said Maxey. “I’ve always wanted to do something like this and I’m grateful to the NBA and iHeartMedia for giving me this amazing platform.”

You can hear the trailer below.