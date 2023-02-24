The Los Angeles Rams and linebacker Bobby Wagner are calling it quits on each other. ESPN reports Wagner and the team agreed to part ways, saving the Rams $5 million in cap space but taking on a $7.5 million dead money charge.

Wagner came over to the Rams on a five-year, $50 million deal in March 2022. $20 million was guaranteed. With his play, Wagner earned second-team All-Pro with 140 tackles, 6 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 5 passes defended. He played all 17 games.

Before arriving in Los Angeles, Wagner played with the Seattle Seahawks. He will now hit the free agent market with the new league year set for March 15.

