Soon after announcing his retirement in the fourth quarter of last year, Styles P released his second to last solo album Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still A Wolf on January 27, 2023. Today (2/21/2023), The LOX rapper shares the official Bo-directed music video for album single “Death Before Dishonor” (featuring bass player, producer, singer, and band leader Brady Watt).

“After I did Bass & Bars with Brady Watt, we agreed that we’d be doing more sh*t together in the future”, said Styles. “This song was that. As a 48 year old emcee, I like to step outside of my comfort zone, and I did that here. [‘Death Before Dishonor’] has a different feel not typical to Styles P, but still fits in with what I do. I didn’t even know Brady could sing or produce, but when he played me this track, I just followed my emcee intuition and started working on it right then and there.“

With guest appearances from Bucky and Brady Watt, and production from Vinny Idol, Black Saun, Ty Feif, as well as Styles P’s son, Noah Styles, among others, Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still A Wolf is P’s 15th solo project.

