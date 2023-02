Mount Westmore, the quartet of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort, have dropped a new video for their single “MOTTO.”

The catchy Rick Rock Beats-produced music immediately hypnotizes the listener with its undeniable groove, which has you automatically bobbing your head while saying the infectious hook, AYYEE I ain’t trippin’… and before you know it, this song has become your “MOTTO.”

You can see the video below.

