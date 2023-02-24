[WATCH] Woman Who Claims To Be The Love Child Of R. Kelly And Aaliyah Doubles Down On Her Stance

Last month, a woman who called herself “Lagena Gold” went viral after she made allegations that she was the long-lost daughter of condemned singer R. Kelly and the late Aaliyah Haughton. Gold was dragged across the blogosphere because of her claims, with many critics saying that she looked nothing like Kelly or Aalyah. Now, in an interview with Real Lyfe Street Starz, the Detroit native calls Aaliyah her and delves into the difficulties she’s had trying to prve her identity to the world.

Gold discussed the possibility of taking a DNA test, her siblings on her alleged father’s side, his criminal case as well as her plans to release original music.