J. Cole and his Dreamville team just dropped a new garment collection in collaboration with one of Europe’s best clothing labels, Daily Paper, which is now available for purchase online and in stores in Amsterdam, London, and New York.

Both companies recreated what a Daily Paper x Dreamville University might look like with the campaign shown as a yearbook. Each team established its respective labels during its university years. The Dream Daily collection includes seven custom pieces in sandy and maroon colors, including classic varsity letterman jackets, coach jackets, sweatsuits, and hoodies.

You can see the collection below and cop here.

