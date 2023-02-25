Iggy Azalea Says She Left Playboi Carti to Not Expose Her Son to Their Bad Relationship

Iggy Azalea Says She Left Playboi Carti to Not Expose Her Son to Their Bad Relationship

Iggy Azalea is opening up about her relationship with Playboi Carti, citing their arrangement as “volatile” and reminding her of her parents.

Speaking on the High Low with EmRata podcast, Azalea stated she didn’t want her son to be exposed to the dynamics of the relationship.

“I didn’t think I was going to be leaving when I left. My father and my mother had such a volatile relationship that I wish I had seen less of it. And so that was what happened to me in that moment that I had on that day. I was like, I will never let my son see this because I don’t want him to see someone talk to me this way too but because I don’t want him to ever learn this, I don’t want him to be exposed to this.”

Advertisement

Playboi Carti was recently arrested in Georgia for choking his pregnant girlfriend. According to TMZ, the encounter happened due to an argument over a paternity test.

Carti’s girlfriend told police the rapper grabbed her by the throat and pushed her, nearly to where she couldn’t breathe. She added that “she thought she was going to die.”

Carti and the woman have been in a relationship for two years and have lived together since July 2022. The choking incident occurred on Dec. 20, when the woman was 14 weeks pregnant at the time. The woman stated the initial altercation was stopped by a witness, and she fled to her car. Carti would eventually catch up to her and attack her again.

Carti allegedly placed his hand over her mouth and pulled her from the car. The woman was able to enable the SOS feature of her car. When police arrived they were able to see injuries to her neck, chest, and back.

Cardi was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault.

In a statement to TMZ, Carti’s attorney, Brian Steel, blasts the claims. “Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”

via