Logic, the Grammy-nominated rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, has released his much-anticipated eighth studio album, College Park.

Logic has teased this album with singles like “Wake Up,” “Paradise II” with Norah Jones, “Highlife,” which includes a video made by actor and filmmaker Kevin Smith, and “Lightsabers,” which he played on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week.

College Park depicts Logic’s journey to date while also marking a new beginning. The album’s title is a tribute to the Maryland town where he spent a year sleeping on a couch in his friend Big Lenbo’s basement and waking up every morning to write and record raps. In College Park, Logic creates an autobiographical yarn as he recounts a day in his life in 2011, culminating with his first-ever live performance in Washington, D.C.

You can hear the new album below.