Payroll Giovanni has just released his new album, Ghost Mode. Jeezy, Babyface Ray, Big Quis, Hope Raney, and Biance’ Badd all appear on the album, which was produced by Cardo Got Wings.

Payroll’s goal-oriented attitude and collaborative mentality inspired the 15-track project. Today, he also releases a new video for “Ex Dealer Flow 2,” which features Jeezy and shows a rapper’s luxurious lifestyle while sonically blending midwestern and southern rap.

“Ghost Mode to me means cutting off distractions that don’t line up with your goals or your vision,” said Payroll Giovanni. “It could mean cutting off certain people, certain activities or places. Just disappearing from the scene and locking in until you reach your goals.”

You can see the new video and hear the project below.