Friday night, the Universal Hip Hop Museum and Video Music Box brought together prominent Hip Hop heads to celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop fashion.

Everyone from rapper Fat Joe, Vinnie of Naughty By Nature to Stylist Misa Hylton sat front row watching fashions from the designers that dressed our favorite rap stars.

The Universal Hip Hop Museum–which opens in 2024–partnered up with the Video Music Box and the Mayor’s Office of the City of New York to kick-off the 50th Anniversary celebration of Hip Hop culture with “The Drip: 50 Years of Hip Hop Fashion,” a live runway show held at The Venue at the Hard Rock Hotel Times Square.

Nostagic videos played on the gian screen as fashion design legends Karl Kani, April Walker, FUBU and Dapper Dan revealed clothing from their newest collections.

The show also included emerging designers Malik Dupri, Haus of Swag, Riche Threads and Pepper Jacques. Mayor Eric Adams was in the building and paid homage to the groundbreaking designers, The Shirt Kings, who started in the early 80s. The fashion show also introduced I.C.Y. Inspire Creative Youth and their mission to create elevation platforms for inner city youth around the world.

DJ Ralph McDaniels, creator of Hip Hop’s longest running broadcast variety show, Video Music Box and the Video Music Box Collection has been documenting Hip Hop culture for the past 40 years. “The Drip” included footage from a decade of original “Phat Fashion” runway shows for the audience of the next generation of Hip Hop’s designer’s, influencers, and fashionistas.

Hip Hop musical guest Special Ed surprised the crowd with the Lo-Life’s and a special performance of his classics.

“For the past 50 years, Hip Hop fashion designers have carved their own lane in the fashion industry as creative entrepreneurs. Today, you can recognize Hip Hop style no matter where you see it globally,” said Universal Hip Hop Museum Executive Director Rocky Bucano.

“The Drip” is inspired by the groundbreaking Phat Fashion Show produced by Ralph McDaniels and Video Music Box. “Hip Hop’s influence on fashion is undeniable. And young Black and Brown designers and models made their own lane when the traditional fashion industry excluded them. So today, we celebrate those original trendsetters and the future leaders of Hip Hop fashion,” said Executive Producer Ralph McDaniels.

Watch the recap below.