Rapper Boosie Badazz said he refuses to accept his daughter’s lesbian lifestyle. The rapper’s 21-year-old daughter Iviona, a.k.a. Poison Ivi, came out on Instagram, causing Black Twitter to announce her coming out was his “karma.”

Boosie daughter popped out with a gf ❤️ pic.twitter.com/463faNXDhG — 1more4thegain (@1more4thegain) January 16, 2023



Boosie has denounced personal choices made by Dwyane Wade‘s child Zaya Wade and aspiring rapper Lil Nas X.

In an interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV, Boosie said he refused to accept Iviona’s lifestyle because of his religious beliefs.

“Even though it won’t be accepted as far as — because I don’t want nobody in my other family to think it’s okay. But what she does, we’re gonna love her to death. But at the same time, our Southern family has never been that way.

“It’s never been accepted. But at the same time, she’s grown and she can do what the hell she wants. She’s old enough to know what she wants and that’s her.”

Boosie claims that he knew Iviona was “different” growing up, but he learned about her lesbianism on social media.

“I learned of it through social media. Like you, I woke up to it… She never came to me and talked to me about relationships,” he said.

