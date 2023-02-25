Young Scooter is not with that snitching! After suggesting a rat tour, Scooter is back to the music, dropping off a new diss to YSL. The song’s title has not been revealed or a release date has not been dropped but the message is clear.

“I can’t talked to Spider, I can’t call him Slime

Half the Slimes told, yeah they dropping dimes

Had to drop something for the hood cus the streets crying

Shit I’m already rich I ain’t gotta die trying”

In case you missed the reference, Spider is Young Thug.

Atlanta rapper Young Scooter previews a new song where he shouts out Young thug and disses anyone in YSL who snitched 😳



Thoughts on this?🤔 pic.twitter.com/vuH9gNXl8T — Mask Off Media (@maskoffmedia) February 19, 2023

Hip-Hop has been pointing out informants, culturally known as rats, in light of various court cases. Without naming names Young Scooter wants to create a “rat tour” and Boosie Badazz seems to think it’s a good idea.

@youngscooter I AGREE PUT ALL THE RATS ON TOUR N LET ALL THE RATS FANS GO TO THEY CONCERTS,” Boosie typed on Twitter. “FEED EVERYBODY DIFFERENT KINDS OF CHEESE AT THE CONCESSION! ALSO POST THE NAMES OF EVERYBODY THEY SNITCHED ON BEHIND THEM ON THE SCREEN! WHO GO BOOK THE RAT TOUR?”