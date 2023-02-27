50 Cent Salutes Method Man on Naacp Win: ‘He Is No Joke, He Always #1 in Wu-Tang to Me’

Method Man has had one of the best careers in Hip-Hop history. The notches on the legend’s belt continued over the weekend after he won the NAACP Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work in Power Book II: Ghost.

The series creator, 50 Cent, hit Instagram to celebrate the rapper and actor, dubbing him No. 1 in Wu-Tang.

“@methodmanofficial is no joke, he was always #1 in Wu Tang to me but he has transitioned into something that has to be celebrated,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “This train won’t stop, shout out to @naacp for recognizing and the ZARS network.”

Are you ready for the return of Tariq? 50 Cent’s Power Book II: Ghost is set for a March return. On Thursday (Feb. 16), STARZ released a new trailer, showing the fallout of the murder of basketball star Zeke, Tariq, and Brayden taking their work to Wall Street, and the Tejada’s seemingly ready to turn on Monet.

Most notable in the trailer is Tariq turning his savage up and looking to top his father’s legacy.

“I’m not like my dad; I’m smarter than him,” Tariq says in the trailer.

You can see the trailer below. Power Book: Ghost returns on Friday, March 17.