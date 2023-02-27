Carl Crawford is backing off of his beef with Megan Thee Stallion. Hitting TMZ, Crawford introduced Kai “Verse” Tayler as the new President of 1501 Certified Entertainment, while also revealing he wants to make amends with the Houston Hottie.

“Unfortunately, me and Megan haven’t talked since 2019,” Crawford said. “We been going through what y’all seen online. That’s unfortunate too because I never wanted to go have a situation where I was going back nad forth with her on the Internet.”

He added, “I never had problems with Megan Thee Stallion, but this social media stuff turned it really sour. You take this social media stuff out of it, and we won’t have a problem. You won’t hear me mention Megan Thee Stallion’s name unless it’s a big-time interview.”

Advertisement

Crawford would reveal that he wanted a fresh face to the company as the reputation had tanked. “I have to take responsibility for anything that happens in 1501.”

Crawford revealed that he always didn’t make the right decisions, and he is taking ownership of the issue, by revamping the roster and staff.

You can hear it all from Carl Crawford below.