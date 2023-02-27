SNIPES, the premier streetwear and sneaker retailer, is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with multi-platinum recording artist Coi Leray. As the face of SNIPES’ new Q1 streetwear apparel campaign, Coi will bring her signature flair and bold energy to the brand’s already diverse and stylish offering.

With a meteoric rise to fame, Coi Leray is a force to be reckoned with. Known for her unapologetic lyrics and eclectic personal style, she has quickly become a notable superstar in the music industry. In partnering with SNIPES, Coi brings her unique style and sensibility to the world of fashion and streetwear, and offers a fresh perspective to the brand.

Take a journey with Coi Leray and experience a day in the life of the multi-platinum artist in SNIPES’ Q1 apparel collection campaign video. Through the lens of a GTA-style game with Coi Leray as the main character, the video opens with Coi navigating the bustling streets of Miami and exploring the Snipes 2.0 store. Amidst the frenzy of a green room moments before a performance, Coi tries on an array of outfits from the SNIPES Q1 apparel collection with her stylist. In a candid moment of reflection, Coi speaks passionately about her path to success, the inspiration behind her music, and the authenticity and originality that fuels her drive. The video builds up to a climactic moment as she confidently walks out of the green room and towards the stage, ready to give her all to her fans. This video is a celebration of Coi’s artistic journey, and a testament to her unique vision and unstoppable spirit.

“Coi Leray embodies everything that SNIPES stands for – creativity, authenticity, and individuality,” says Paula Barbosa, VP of Marketing for SNIPES. “We are excited to collaborate with her to bring a fresh perspective to our Q1 collection, and we can’t wait for our customers to experience the unique energy that Coi brings to the brand.”

The SNIPES Q1 apparel collection is the perfect blend of streetwear and fashion, catering to the discerning tastes of today’s sneakerheads. Featuring a wide variety of versatile and functional pieces, the collection includes must-have items like hoodies, leggings, nylon jackets, pants, and more. The pieces in the collection are designed to be versatile and stylish, making them perfect for everyday wear. Whether you’re looking for a cozy outfit to wear on a lazy day or a statement piece to make a bold fashion statement, the SNIPES Q1 streetwear collection has you covered. The Q1 collection is now available in all SNIPES stores and online at snipesusa.com