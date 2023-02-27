Dame Dash’s new children’s book was well received by a group of elementary school kids in Virginia who were lucky enough to witness the former Roc-A-Fella read the book that was inspired by the couple’s son.

On Friday(February 24), Dash and fiancée Raquel M. Horn popped up at Carver Elementary School in Richmond, Virginia, where the couple read Dusko Goes To Space, released by Damon Dash Studios in May 2022.

Richmond CBS affiliate WTVR said that Dash and Horn spoke to the kindergarten, first and second graders, giving them more encouragement and confidence to read using topics that they’re already familiar with and enjoy.

“If a kid loves video games, when teaching use video games,” Dash explained. “For a kid who loves space, we will teach him in space. He loves music, he loves acting, whatever it is, you know, we’re gonna teach them in their language.”

Dusko Goes To Space follows a little boy as he turns a cardboard box into a spaceship and heads on an educational adventure with his French bulldog, Governor. The main character is named after Damon Dash and Raquel M. Horn’s two year old son.