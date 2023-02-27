Jake Paul has taken his first loss. The L results in Drake’s pocket becoming $400,000 lighter.

The serial gambler he is, Drake hit Instagram and showed he dropped $400K over at Stake for Paul to win by KO. The money put up would have brought him back $1.4 million. It’s now a donation.

Jake Paul lost by split decision to Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Fury got the best of Paul throughout the match, but Paul scored a knockdown in the eighth round. Speaking after the match, Paul stated he would be down for a rematch.

“This is my first main event,” Fury said. “I’m only going to go stronger. I’m going to go bigger. I’m only going to go better.

“If he wants a rematch, bring it on.”